A Douglas man has appeared in court denying possessing nearly a kilo of cocaine with intent to supply.
Thirty-eight-year-old Ross Alexander Beggs-Cairney also pleaded not guilty to possessing criminal cash in the region of £10,000.
Police seized 999.3 grams of the drug from a self storage unit at Ronaldsway Airport on December 17.
Mr Beggs-Cairney, of Manor Lane, appeared in court recently and was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers.
He is also charged with a second count of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, relating to 313.1 grams seized by police from an address at White Hoe Industrial Estate on December 17.
Mr Beggs-Cairney will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 17.
Bail continues.