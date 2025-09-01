Two of the island’s most promising young boxers have been appointed as ambassadors for Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.
Professional fighter Jade Burden, known in the ring as The Grenade, and amateur boxer Tom Murray will represent the charity as it continues its mission to promote heart screenings and donate life-saving defibrillators across the Isle of Man.
Burden, who has a professional record of 2-0, is preparing for her next bout against Sydney Chambers.
She grew up with strong links to the foundation, having spent her early sporting years playing for Corinthians, the football club where Craig Lunt, in whose memory the charity was founded, once played.
‘It’s a real privilege to be asked to be an ambassador,’ said Burden. ‘I’m proud to support the incredible work they do and I look forward to raising awareness and contributing in any way I can.’
Murray, who boxes for Manx ABC, has competed at elite amateur level across the North West and is looking ahead to a home show at the Villa Marina in November.
He is also the brother of charity secretary and Corinthians striker Luke Murray.
‘It’s a huge honour,’ he said. ‘I’ve seen first-hand what a difference the team are making in our community.’
Charity chairman Paul Healey BEM said the appointments would help raise awareness not just locally but further afield.
‘We have carefully chosen both Jade and Tom not only for their profiles but also their already strong links to the Charity.
‘Anything they can do by reposting on socials and speaking to locals and members of UK clubs about what the charity does will not only benefit us but also other places in the UK that don’t know about the importance of heart screenings and life saving defibrillator machines.’
Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation was set up in memory of Craig Lunt, who died 20 years ago of an undiagnosed heart defect.