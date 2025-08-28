A new public play area will be officially opened at the Ballagarraghyn development in Jurby later this month.
The opening will include family activities, with a face painter on site, and will mark the launch of a space designed to encourage outdoor play for children in the area. Local residents are invited to attend what organisers say will be a relaxed community event.
The play area was developed in partnership between Hartford Homes and Isle of Play, with the aim of creating an environment that supports imaginative and natural play. It forms part of wider efforts to make Ballagarraghyn a family-friendly neighbourhood with facilities that can be enjoyed across generations.
Julie Jones, sales rental manager at Hartford Homes, said: ‘It’s been nothing short of a joy to collaborate with Chris Gregory at Isle of Play in bringing this concept to life, and we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome the Chief Minister to mark this special occasion. The play area is at the very heart of Ballagarraghyn, and it truly does embody our commitment to building thriving communities.’
Chris Gregory added: ‘Our goal is to give children opportunities to play on their own doorsteps, integrating childhood back into the heart of our neighbourhoods here in the Isle of Man. It’s been fantastic to partner with Hartford Homes to bring this vision to life in a very real way for the kids at Ballagarraghyn.’
The event is free to attend and open to all residents.