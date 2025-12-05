While the Nags Head has long been known for its annual free Christmas meal, The Front Porch on Duke Street has now announced that it too will be providing a welcoming space for those who need it most.
The Front Porch confirmed it will be open from 12pm to 4pm on December 25, offering heating, nibbles and a supportive, friendly environment.
In a message to the community, the team said Christmas can be difficult for many people, and the pub is determined to ensure nobody feels left out.
‘Christmas should feel like belonging, and if you’re not sure where to go this year, let The Front Porch be your place,’ the pub said.
‘We’ll have the heating on and also be putting out some food and nibbles, because no one should spend Christmas Day without something good to eat and a bit of comfort around them.’
Visitors are invited to drop in for a chat, enjoy a quiet drink or simply sit among others to soak up the festive atmosphere.
The pub emphasised that there are ‘no pressures, no expectations – just warmth, community, and a front door that’s open for you.’
Meanwhile, the Nags Head is preparing to continue one of the island’s most cherished Christmas traditions.
For the 19th consecutive year, the Douglas pub will serve a complimentary Christmas dinner to anyone who wishes to join, part of an effort to ensure people do not spend the day alone.
The idea began almost two decades ago when staff noticed how many people were facing Christmas without company.
Co-owner Sheila Dowie previously told Media Isle of Man: ‘The idea came from just generally speaking to our regulars about people being on their own for Christmas.
‘We just came up with the idea of putting a Christmas dinner on. As the years went on, word got about and we opened it up to everyone. Now we will go and pick up older people and bring them into the pub.’
Preparations are already under way for this year’s event, with staff spending hours in the kitchen to create a full festive feast.
Guests will once again be able to choose from roast beef, pork loin, turkey crown or ham, with a nut roast available for vegetarians. The meal will include a full range of traditional trimmings.
The Nags Head will open from 8am on Christmas Day, with food served at around 1.30pm.
Together, the two pubs say their aim is simple: to ensure that anyone who needs warmth, food or company on December 25 has somewhere to go.
Do you know of anywhere else opening up on Christmas Day this year? If so, we’d love to hear about it and share it with our readers. Email [email protected] for possible publication.