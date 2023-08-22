Donovan Kitching has appeared in court today accused of stabbing a man.
The 39-year-old is charged with maliciously wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed at Cinder Path in Douglas on August 19.
Mr Kitching, who lives at Central Promenade in Douglas, was refused bail and is remanded in custody.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that it is alleged that Mr Kitching attacked the victim at 4.19pm.
The alleged victim blocked the attack but suffered a deep wound to his hand, which required six stitches, and was also cut on his ear.
The attack is alleged to have been in relation to a £10,000 drug debt allegedly owed by the victim.
A second man, Michael William Glover, aged 30, of Alder Road, Douglas, also appeared in court jointly charged with the same offence.
Mr Kitching was represented in court by duty advocate John Wright, who said that David Reynolds would be representing the defendant going forwards.
Mr Glover was represented by Ian Kermode.He is accused of luring the man to Cinder Path with Mr Kitching then allegedly attacking him.
The allegation can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Committal proceedings will therefore be held on October 17.
Mr Glover made no application for bail and is also remanded in custody.
The Cinder Path links Peel Road with Hillside Avenue.
After the court appearance, the police subsequently issued a statement.
It reads: 'As a result of the initial report of involving a weapon, we took a precautionary measure of having police and armed response officers present in the area whilst arrest inquiries were made and any perceived threat was reduced.
'Whilst it is unusual to see armed police officers in our community as we live on a safe Island, we still need to ensure we can protect our community from any threats. We can assure you at this time this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to any other members of the public.
'Whilst this case has resulted in a charge to court, we are still pursuing a number of lines of inquiry so would like to put out another appeal for any persons who were in the area of the Cinder Path in Douglas at the time between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday, August 19.
'This appeal also extends to any motorists that may have dash cam footage and were travelling along Peel Road, Douglas, again during the above time. We would like to encourage anyone with potential dash cam footage to come forward and speak with us as it may hold something that could assist with the investigation.
'Anyone with information about this investigation please contact Douglas police headquarters on 01624 631212, quoting reference 97/5448/23 or anonymously via Isle of Man Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.'