Two men jailed for their part in the gang rape of a young woman in Douglas have lodged an appeal against their conviction and sentence.
James Marcus Doherty, 41, Steven John Cannon, 45, and Graham Peter Skillicorn, 65, received combined sentences of more than 50 years last month after they were found guilty by a jury following a 10-day trial in October.
The trial had heard how the three men allegedly took advantage of the vulnerable, young, heavily intoxicated female for their own sexual gratification, taking turns to rape her.
The offences allegedly took place at Skillicorn’s flat on Cushag Road, Anagh Coar, in the early hours of June 25, 2022. The victim did not know the three men prior to that evening and only met them through a mutual friend.
Doherty and Cannon, who both previously lived at Murray’s Road, Douglas but whose addresses were given in court as care of the prison, accepted they’d had sex with the girl but claimed it was consensual. Skillicorn denied having sex with the complainant.
But the jury took less than two hours to deliver their unanimous verdicts on the three charged with rape.
Doherty was jailed for 16 years for the rape while Skillicorn was sentenced to 14 years six months. Cannon was jailed for a 15 years and nine months for the same offence.
All three men have been handed an indefinite restraining order stopping them from contacting the victim in any way and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.
But now Doherty and Skillicorn have lodged an appeal against both conviction and sentence. No such application has been made by Cannon.
A directions hearing is taking place on Tuesday in front of Appeal Judge Anthony Cross at Douglas Courthouse.