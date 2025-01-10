A former MHK has declared himself as the first candidate for the local authority election in April.
David Cretney will be running for Douglas South, his former House of Keys constituency, and says his approach will be ‘common sense, listening and communicating’.
Mr Cretney is currently a member of the Manx Labour party, and believes affordable housing as well as the amount of vacant properties in the capital is a ’cause for concern’.
Talking about putting himself forward, he said: ‘Although a number of powers and responsibilities of the council have reduced over the years, it is still involved in the delivery of a number of public services.
‘This includes public sector housing which, in my opinion, should come under the provisions of the landlord and tenant legislation introduced by Tynwald which covers private sector housing but not that which is owned by government or local authorities.
‘During my time as an elected member, I was often called upon to support tenants, so the assumption that local authority housing is without fault is a fallacy
‘However, the sheltered housing provided by the council has been a great success, as have the latest schemes on Peel Road and soon to be opened units in Willaston.
‘Public parks around the town are also an important asset providing an oasis of calm, and we are beneficiaries of the foresight of those who included such facilities in the development of residential and other areas. Children’s play areas fall under the remit of the council and it is good to see the progress made in the last few years which needs to continue.
‘It is important that these areas are cherished.
‘The provision of public conveniences also falls under the powers of the council. The management of car parks and car parking is another function, while street lighting also falls under the purview of the council.’
Mr Cretney was a member of Tynwald for nearly 35 years and a minister for 18 years, as well as being a councillor for 18 months.
This year’s local authority elections will be taking place on Thursday April 24.