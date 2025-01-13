Douglas-based business Detailing and Accessory World Ltd has announced it will close its doors for the final time on Friday, January 31, with the owner having more than five decades serving the Isle of Man’s motor trade industry.
Located on Old Castletown Road, the company has been a go-to destination for car valeting and detailing products for both trade customers and car enthusiasts alike.
However, in a heartfelt announcement on social media, the business cited the challenges of operating as an independent trader on the island as a key factor in the decision to shut down.
The announcement read: ‘On Friday 31st of January, we will close the doors for the last time.
‘Being an independent trader on the island is extremely difficult at present, so after 51 years in the motor trade on the island, we have decided to call it a day.’
The closure comes amid a challenging period for independent businesses on the Isle of Man, with several others having closed in recent months.
A bright spot amid the closure
While the closure marks the end of an era, it’s not all bad news for the island’s detailing community.
Detailing and Accessory World Ltd confirmed that their iconic brands, including Bilt Hamber, Gyeon, Carpro, Infinity Wax, Koch Chemie, Poorboys, Chemical Guys, Maxshine, Motobatt Batteries, and Squid Ink Detailing Products, will now be available at Motaworld.
Motaworld, located just two miles away in the Spring Valley Industrial Estate, will take over as the island’s primary supplier of detailing equipment and products from February 1.
The announcement expressed confidence in Motaworld's ability to serve the detailing community, stating: ‘Our friends at Motaworld just 2 miles up the road will be taking over our iconic brands.
‘Please support them. Trade customer terms will remain the same, and all gift vouchers can be redeemed at Motaworld.’
A message of gratitude
Paul and PJ, the team behind Detailing and Accessory World Ltd, expressed their heartfelt thanks to their customers for their loyalty over the years.
‘We would like to wish Maurice, Debbie, Sam, Faye, and all their team [at Motaworld] huge success in their new venture.
On a personal note, I would like to thank all our customers that came with us on this crazy detailing ride over the last 13 years.’
Customers saddened
Many regular customers have expressed their disappointment in the news, as well as thanking the team at Detailing and Accessory World for their support and guidance over the years.
One person said: ‘It’s tough times for businesses here on the island, I’m sorry to read this and thanks for all your help’.
Another added: ‘Gutted for you guys. Hope things work out well for the future. It’s been a pleasure dealing with you for all these years.’