Tonight’s Manxman sailings between Douglas and Heysham will now depart earlier due to the current weather forecast.
The 7:30pm scheduled sailin from Douglas to Heysham will now depart at 7pm.
This means that the later sailing from Heysham back to Douglas, originally scheduled for 1:45am, will depart at 1am.
The two sailings were originally at risk of cancellation due to the forecast adverse weather, but will now go ahead.
Passengers are asked to check in no later than 6:15pm for tonight’s sailing from Douglas.