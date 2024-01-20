Two of today's (Sunday, January 21) scheduled Manxman sailings have been cancelled as a result of adverse weather conditions.
Although the overnight sailing from Heysham sailed at 3am, this morning's 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled as a result of weather conditions.
This means that the return journey from Heysham to Douglas scheduled for a 3:30pm departure has also been cancelled.
The ship Master will make a decision on whether tonight's 8:30pm journey from Douglas to Heysham will go ahead by 5:30pm today.