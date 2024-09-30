A new DVD celebrating the Isle of Man's rich railway heritage has been released, featuring BBC Antiques Roadshow’s Paul Atterbury as he embarks on an ‘Island Lines Adventure’.
The two-part documentary takes viewers on an exploration of the island’s Victorian transport system, where ‘time seems to have stood still’, and ‘150 years of railway history come alive’.
In part one, Mr Atterbury highlights the Isle of Man Steam Railway, which has served passengers between Douglas and Port Erin since 1873, using the original locomotives and carriages. He also visits the Manx Electric Railway and the picturesque Groudle Glen Railway, all of which remain in operation today.
Rare archive footage breathes new life into the now-lost east coast route to Ramsey, once a key link in the island’s transport network.
Part two takes Mr Atterbury on a journey along the scenic Manx Electric Railway to Ramsey, with a stop in Laxey to board the Snaefell Mountain Railway.
From the 2,036-foot summit, he enjoys panoramic views of the ‘Six Kingdoms’.
The documentary also covers the Laxey Mines Railway, the Douglas Horse Tramway, and a behind-the-scenes look at the Steam Railway’s workshops.
Mr Atterbury's journey includes chats with dedicated people who work hard to keep the Isle of Man’s unique railway history alive.
In the trailer, he said: ‘I’ve learnt many things [on the Isle of Man], but the most important thing is that we have something here that is very, very special.
‘A Victorian rail network with its original vehicles and infrastructure still operating in the way it was designed to do so in the 1870s.’
This is the second of Paul Atterbury’s ‘Island Lines’ adventures, with him previously starring in ‘Island Lines - Isle of Wight’.
The two-part DVD, which is 72-minutes of footage produced by Railfims, is available to buy now for £30 at www.telerail.co.uk.