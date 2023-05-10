Fire crews helped free two people from an overturned car on Whitebridge Road in Onchan this afternoon.
Station officer Brian Quirk said:'At 3.25pm this afternoon (Wednesday) one major appliance, an enhanced rescue vehicle and the duty officer from Douglas Station responded to reports of a single vehicle RTC at Whitebridge, Onchan.
''On arrival crews discovered the vehicle lying on its side with two occupants trapped.
'Working closely with our colleagues from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, the vehicle was stabilised and the roof removed using battery operated cutting equipment. Both occupants were assisted from the vehicle and received further treatment from paramedics.
'Their injuries are not thought to be serious.'