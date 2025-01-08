Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after being helped from a house following a fire in Douglas.
Fire crews were called to Peel Road just after 4pm on Tuesday and found the ground floor bedroom alight.
Three fire engines attended the scene alongside an aerial appliance. Two people were assisted out but one of the occupants has also been praised for ensuring the blaze did not spread further.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service station officer Matt Tyrer said: ‘On arrival crews were informed there was a fire in a bedroom on the ground floor. A breathing apparatus team was deployed into the property to firefight on the ground floor.
‘Two further breathing apparatus teams were immediately deployed to search the smoke logged floors above and assisted two people out of the property, who received treatment from our colleagues from the Isle of Man Ambulance service.
‘Thanks to the quick actions of the occupants, who was able to shut internal doors, the majority of the fire damage was confined to the bedroom area.
‘Crews used thermal imaging equipment to check for fire spread and ventilated the property with a positive pressure fan.’
Peel Road was closed for a couple of hours between the Brown Bobby and the junction with Railway Hill and Athol Street as emergency services dealt with the fire.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still being investigated.
But Mr Tyrer has also issued safety advice in light of what happened.
He said: ‘This incident highlights the importance of having working smoke alarms and proves how effective closed doors can be at preventing smoke and fire spread within a structure.
‘Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.’