Two people rescued after being stranded by tide
The RNLI rescued two people stranded by the tide yesterday.
They had been rock climbing in the area of Oyster Caves, near Port Soderick Bay, when they were caught out by the rising tide.
Douglas RNLI all-weather lifeboat Marine Engineer launched at 9.28pm following a request for help from the Coastguard. The lifeboat was brought close enough to the shore to launch the daughter craft with two crew, Oli Dimelow and Robert Radcliffe, aboard.
The casualties were transferred back to the Mersey class lifeboat and brought aboard. No injuries had been sustained.
The charity’s lifeboat arrived back at Douglas harbour at 10.30pm and the crew handed over the casualties to waiting coastguard.
Peter Cowin, Douglas RNLI coxswain, said: ‘We were glad to find the casultaites in good spirits when we arrived, they did the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the coastguard. On approach they assisted our search in the dark by using the torches on their phones to signal us.
‘Due to their quick actions of the call and use of phones we were able to extract them safely and efficiently. It is always important to ensure when leaving on any excursion you have the means to call for help if required.’
It was a quick launch for the volunteers due to many of them having just finished their weekly training session and heading towards Douglas Yacht Club as the pagers went off.
The crew will feature on BBC2’s Saving Lives At Sea next week.
