Two people have stepped forward to join Ramsey Commissioners.
Eric Corkish will represent residents in North Ward and Arwid Hall will be the representative for South Ward.
The local authority asked for nominations following the death of Wilf Young in April, who was first elected to Ramsey Town Commissioners in 2002 and went on to serve in a number of roles during his time in office.
Nominations were also required after three roles opened up for new representatives in the South Ward – both Stella Moss and Alby Oldham resigned, whilst Reverend Greenwood didn’t attend the required number of meetings to remain on the board.
Ramsey Commissioners has confirmed a further by-election will be called for the remaining two seats on South Ward.