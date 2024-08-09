A 42-year-old man has been fined £750 for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Craig Brereton admitted an offence of common assault on a female and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police received a 999 call on July 3, reporting a domestic incident at Lakeside Road in Douglas, where Brereton lives.
The victim said that she had been out with Brereton at the Grandstand, then the Rosemount pub.
She said he had been angry and had said: ‘I’m f****** paying for everything for you.
‘F****** p****.’
Once back at home, the woman said that Brereton had grabbed her by the T-shirt and pushed her into bannisters, causing three of the spindles to break.
She suffered a cut to her buttocks.
He was arrested and during an interview at police headquarters, said that he had been in a relationship with the complainant, but that it had been up and down from the start.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin handed in two letters of reference for her client and asked magistrates to deal with the matter by way of a financial penalty.
Ms Shimmin said that the defendant wanted to apologise for his actions and had said that it was completely out of character for him.
Magistrates ordered Brereton to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £40 per month.