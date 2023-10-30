Two Steam Packet sailings are at risk of being called-off due to bad weather.
The Manxman's trip from Douglas to Heysham tonight (Monday) could be disrupted or cancelled, the company has confirmed.
That sailing is due to depart from the Isle of Man at 7.45pm tonight and arrive in Lancashire at around 11.30pm
The Manxman's return journey from Heysham to Douglas - set to depart at 2.15am on Tuesday and arrive back at 6am - is also at risk.
A final decision on whether the sailings can go ahead will be made by the company at 5.30pm this evening.
Monday afternoon's Manxman sailing as well as the vessel's other planned journeys from 8.45am onwards on Tuesday are expected to go ahead as planned at this stage in time.