A 19-hour yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued this weekend by the Ronaldsway Meteorological Office.
The warning has been in place from 3pm today (Saturday, November 29) and will run until 10am on Sunday (November 30).
Forecasters say conditions on higher ground may become hazardous as precipitation turns wintry through the afternoon and evening.
Rain is expected to transition to sleet and snow on hills above roughly 1,200 feet, with most accumulations staying off major roads. Any settling snow on the highest routes is expected to be light and patchy.
A spokesperson from the Met Office commented: ‘With clear skies developing as the evening goes on and overnight, road temperatures on high level routes will fall close to or slightly below zero, giving a risk of ice (above approximately 800 feet).’