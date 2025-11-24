The Isle of Man Government has issued a warning for online shoppers to stay alert ahead of Black Friday (November 28) and Cyber Monday (December 1).
The run-up to Christmas typically brings a surge in online purchases, but also prompts increased activity from cyber criminals who seek to exploit the busy shopping period through fake websites, phishing attempts and social media scams.
A spokesperson from the Government commented: ‘As those two days approach, savvy shoppers across the island and beyond are on the hunt for unbeatable deals in the countdown to Christmas.
‘But while you're searching for bargains, cyber criminals are searching for victims. This time of year sees a spike in online scams.’
Phishing emails remain one of the most common tactics. These messages often imitate well-known retailers or delivery companies and may claim that an order has been delayed or that payment details must be confirmed.
Users who click on links within these emails can be directed to fraudulent sites designed to harvest personal or financial information.
Scam activity has also been observed across major social media platforms, where posts and adverts offering unusually large discounts or giveaways appear in users’ feeds. These promotions frequently lead to counterfeit online stores or request personal information under the guise of prize claims.
Cyber-security advice issued ahead of the shopping weekend encourages consumers to assess deals critically, particularly if prices appear significantly lower than those offered by established retailers.
Shoppers are being urged to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links in emails, adverts or text messages and instead navigate directly to known websites.
Further recommendations include checking that websites use secure connections, reviewing customer feedback and confirming that retailers appear on recognised directories.