The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has warned that tonight’s Manxman sailing to Heysham and its return journey could be disrupted or cancelled due to bad weather.
The 7.15pm sailing from Douglas and the return from Heysham are both affected. A final decision will be made by the vessel’s master by 5pm today (Saturday, September 20).
A Steam Packet spokesperson said: ‘Passengers may amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or alternatively you can contact our reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992.’