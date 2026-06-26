Three migrants who entered the Isle of Man illegally are set to be banned from the island.
Len Kim Fatt, 54, had been in the Isle of Man since April but had been living illegally in the UK for almost 26 years, his visit visa having expired back in the year 2000.
He was stopped at the Sea Terminal in Douglas on June 22 while attempting to board the morning sailing to Liverpool.
Checks on the immigration database found he was travelling on a false name. He was evasive when asked where he was staying in the island.
Mr Kim Fatt was carrying around £1,200 in notes and £100 in coins which was later recovered from his suitcase.
He appeared in court with a Mandarin interpreter and admitted an offence of entering the Isle of Man without leave, in breach of immigration rules.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined him £500 plus £150 costs to be paid immediately or face up to 40 days in prison. She also imposed a five-year exclusion order. The defendant will remain detained until his removal from the island.
Another illegal migrant appeared before magistrates two days later.
Magistrates ordered him to pay a £400 fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, immediately or face up to 30 days in prison. He, too, was banned from the island for five years.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told magistrates that information was received on June 23 which led to an arrest at Waverley Terrace.
Wei was outside the property and was described as being nervous and evasive when spoken to.
Checks showed that he had been granted a visa in the UK in March 2024, which expired in January 2026.
His passport was located which showed a Chinese exit stamp on March 19, 2024.
When interviewed, Wei said that he had been on the island for two months and was aware he was in breach of immigration laws.
Wei, whose address was given as Waverley Terrace, was assisted in court by a Mandarin interpreter appearing via a video link.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client had spent time in custody since his arrest and was likely to spend more time there while awaiting deportation.
Mr Wood said that Wei had a friend in court who may be able to loan him money to pay a fine immediately.
Magistrates also imposed a five-year ban on a failed asylum seeker who tried to travel here under a false name.
Mei Fong Wong , 52, was also fined £400, plus £125 prosecution costs, which she must pay immediately or face up to 30 days in prison.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that, on June 23, immigration officers were made aware that a booking on the ferry from Liverpool had been made in the name of someone who was in custody so couldn’t have been travelling.
Officers at the Sea Terminal stopped Wong, who gave them the name used for the booking.
She was in possession of a Malaysian ID card.
Checks found that she was a failed asylum seeker, who had sought to appeal that decision in the UK.
She told the officers: ‘Just send me back.’
In court, Wong had the assistance of a Cantonese interpreter, who appeared via video link.
Her advocate Stephen Wood said his client, who had no address listed, had spent a night in custody, and that deportation could take up to two weeks, which meant she too was likely to spend that time in custody.
Magistrates told the defendant: ‘We are sure you knew you were doing wrong by coming under a false name, and this was compounded by you giving the false name when you were challenged by officials.’
There was a 500% increase in arrests for immigration offences last year, from two in the previous year to 12 in 2025-26, according to the latest Chief Constable’s annual report.
The report said this reflects the creation of a dedicated Immigration Compliance Team, and is attributed to targeted operational activity rather than increased criminality.