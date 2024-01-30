A two vehicle road traffic collision has led to a major commuter road to be closed this morning (Tuesday).
The road is currently closed between South Quay roundabout and Fort North roundabout.
The collision took place at the junction of Old Castletown Road and Kewaigue.
Douglas crews from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance and said all occupants managed to get out of their respective vehicles.
They're currently being treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
The road remains shut while the Police clear the area and ensure it's safe.
Isle of Man Transport has said its buses are experiencing delays due to the slow moving traffic into Douglas with the road being closed.
Traffic is currently backed up and being re-directed as police deal with the incident (Media Isle of Man )