The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a further two weather warnings to coincide with high tide on Wednesday lunchtime.
Moderate coastal overtopping is expected around the time of high tide (~1:30pm), which will result in sea water and some debris to affect exposed coasts and promenades.
Areas at risk include Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown promenade, the central and northern ends of Douglas promenade and to a lesser extent Laxey promenade and Ramsey promenade.
An additional yellow warning is in place for minor inner harbour flooding around the time of high tide.
Areas at risk include the Tongue, North Quay and Lake Road in Douglas; Mezeron corner and small risk West Quay in Ramsey; and prone parts of Castletown.