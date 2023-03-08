The Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport has issued two yellow warnings.
The first, for ice and wintry showers, ends at 3pm today.
The second, for sleet and snow, lasts from 6am tomorrow (Thursday) until noon on Friday.
An area of low pressure will affect the island on Thursday, March 9, and into Friday, March 10, with outbreaks of rain becoming persistent with some heavier bursts from time to time, and turning to sleet or snow, even to low levels at times.
This will be combined with a strong to near-gale force east to south-easterly wind, making it feel bitterly cold and giving blizzard-like conditions, resulting in the risk of some disruption.
There currently still remains some uncertainty in the detail of this forecast, but the situation will be monitored and updated when necessary, so please keep checking for updates to the forecast and any warnings issued, as there is a risk this may be upgraded to an Amber warning as confidence increases.
Today's forecast
Cold at first this morning with a risk of icy patches, but the day will be mainly dry and bright with some sunshine, which will turn increasingly hazy.
The light to moderate east to northeast wind will become moderate to fresh with highs of 5°C, but remaining below freezing over the hills with a continuing risk of ice.
One or two wintry showers are possible this evening & tonight, but most places will remain dry and cloudy, with minimum temperature around -2°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be cloudy with an area of rain spreading from the south, turning to sleet and snow, possibly even to lower levels at times in heavier outbreaks. Top temperature around 5°C, but feeling bitterly cold in the strong to near gale force easterly wind.
Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will continue to affect the island Friday morning, before gradually clearing away to leave a dry end to the day, with the chance of some bright or sunny spells breaking through. Maximum temperature around 5°C, as the north to northeast wind slowly eases.
Sunrise: 6:51am
Sunset: 6:08pm