It was Frank Satterthwaite and Tweed who opened the trial with a respectable score of 81. The sheep were well behaved over the course but proved tricky at the pen and the shedding ring. Lots of really good runs were derailed due to this, however Dennis Purdam stepped out to the post with his dog Tag and put on a class display to score an excellent 98 out of 100. The only one beating this was Arthur Temple with Jan with an almost faultless run of 99 out of 100. A real pleasure to watch a true master at work and a thoroughly deserved win.