A biker who crashed on the Mountain Road, while under the influence of cannabis, has been fined £1,000 and given a two-year ban.
Maxwell Timothy Dawson lost control of his Honda MSX125 near Keppel Gate and was involved in a head-on collision with a car.
He also pleaded guilty to having no driving licence or tax and was fined a further £260 for those two offences.
The 33-year-old, who appeared in court on crutches, was said to have had plates and pins put in his leg as a result of the accident.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Dawson was riding the Honda on October 25, at around 2pm, heading towards Douglas.
As he approached Keppel Gate, he lost control of the bike and went head on into an Audi A1 coming in the opposite direction.
Dawson was thrown from the motorbike, and a blood test later produced a reading of 2.9 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
He also only held a provisional licence which had expired in June 2023 and the bike’s tax had ended in July 2023.
During a police interview, the defendant, who lives at Ballabrooie Drive in Douglas, said he had been coming from work in Ramsey and had been riding at no more than 50mph.
He said that, as he released the clutch, he had no power, so he had dropped down a gear then up again.
He said he then got power, but had veered into the opposite lane, causing the collision.
Dawson said that he had smoked a joint the night before, but had felt fine to ride the next day.
He said that he had not been aware that his licence and tax were out of date.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that it had been a genuine mistake regarding his client’s driving documents.
The advocate said that there had been no charge of careless riding and that Dawson had believed he would be under the limit for cannabis by the time he rode.
Mr Clegg said that his client was not far off being right, as he had only been .9 over the limit.
He added that Dawson was currently unable to work because of his injuries, as he was a joiner, and could not kneel down to work, so he would likely have to retrain.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs and to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
He will pay the fines at a rate of £10 per week.