Tynwald members have called for a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages in Gaza, condemning the attacks in the Middle East.
Presented by Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood, a motion was agreed which asked politicians to condemn the attacks carried out by Hamas and the Israeli Government.
The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan put forward an amendment which read that Tynwald ‘unreservedly condemns the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israeli civilians and calls for the immediate release of all hostages’, but also notes that ‘Israel has a duty to ensure the protection, security and welfare of its citizens’.
The amendment also called on the international community to ‘unite in seeking to progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire’ and ‘do everything within its power to create safe and meaningful aid corridors into the Gaza Strip and enable safe passage out of the region’.
It concluded with: ‘Tynwald stands in solidarity with the Palestinian and Israeli communities of the Isle of Man affected by the conflict’.
Tynwald members approved the amendment, with the House of Keys voting 20 for and zero against, and the Legislative Council voting seven for and one against (Paul Craine).