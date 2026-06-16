The Isle of Man Government will host a reception to mark Tynwald Day in London next month.
It will take place at Speaker's House in the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, July 1 – only days ahead of the annual open-air sitting of the Manx parliament at Tynwald Hill on July 6.
The event has been organised with the kind permission of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, and will bring together senior figures from the UK parliament and government, crown dependencies, overseas territories and the diplomatic community.
Tynwald President Laurence Skelly MLC and Speaker Juan Watterson SHK will attend.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘This reception is a great opportunity to strengthen relationships that could impact the island's future.’
The event is sponsored by Andrew Rosindell MP, President of the Isle of Man All-Party Parliamentary Group, and Al Pinkerton MP, the group's vice-chair.