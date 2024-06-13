A delegation from Tynwald has attended the 53rd British Islands and Mediterranean Region (BIMR) conference.
The Speaker of the House of Keys, Juan Watterson SHK, Daphne Caine MHK and John Wannenburgh MHK, supported by the Clerk of Tynwald Jonathan King, joined delegates from 10 parliaments and legislatures from for the week-long conference.
The conference, the first of its kind to have been held on the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena, took for its theme ‘Addressing Challenges to Sustainable Development in Times of Global Uncertainty’.
The programme also included the BIMR AGM and a Commonwealth Women’s Parliamentarians (CWP) session and provided an opportunity for delegates to participate in the St Helena Day celebrations on May 21.
Mr Watterson said: ‘This was the first time St Helena had hosted this conference, which had previously been impossible because of the absence of air links.
‘The pride that the “Saints” show in their island was clearly on display as they were keen to not just put on a first-rate conference, but took a day in the programme to show us the highlights of St Helena.
‘It was a special moment to celebrate the connection between our two island communities by presenting a copy of the commemorative stamp issue featuring Manxman Colonel Mark Wilks that was issued by the Isle of Man Post Office in 1981.
‘Colonel Mark Wilks was Governor of St Helena 1813-16, and was in charge when Napoleon arrived.
‘On his return to the Isle of Man, he became an MHK, then Speaker between 1826-1831.
‘He brought back his servant, a “Saint”, who is buried in Braddan cemetery.
‘Colonel Wilks’s portrait hangs on the wall at the Governor’s residence in St Helena. Almost 200 years later, it feels appropriate to reaffirm that affection for each other’s communities. Thanks also to Maxine Cannon and those others involved at Isle of Man Post Office for their support in this endeavour.’
Costs of the trip will be published in due course on the Tynwald website.