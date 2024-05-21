How much the Isle of Man Government will pay per year for the new Liverpool Ferry Terminal is one of the questions that will be asked during this morning’s Tynwald sitting.
Clarification will also be sought on when the terminal is due to open, with it recently being announced by government that it will not be until after the TT period.
MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Jason Moorhouse, will also ask the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan what options have been considered to assist the island’s hospitality sector since April 29.
This comes after roughly 100 owners and operators of hospitality businesses on the island recently called for immediate action from the government to help save the industry.
The Minister for the Treasury, Dr Alex Allinson, is also set to be asked whether he is satisfied with the island’s passport service, and if not when he thinks this will be improved.
The number of passport applications in 2023/24 increased to 12,197, with the island’s immigration team facing ‘significant pressure’ which has seen other departments being drafted in to help.
The sitting will commence at 10am.