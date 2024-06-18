There are a large number of questions up before Tynwald today with topics ranging from any shortcoming at the TT Grandstand to regulations for e-scooters.
A total of 29 questions have been tabled at today’s sitting with members seeking answer to a wide range of issues.
Among them are a couple of questions relating to the horse tram and why it does not go to the Sea Terminal and when the Liverpool ferry terminal will be open.
There are also questions regarding the pension age for women, aviation safety and when facilities will be re-established for bus passengers in Douglas.
The Minister for Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan how many Isle of Man Energy customers have had their power cut off while the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine will be asked about consultation over schools changing their hours.
The sitting will commence at 10am.