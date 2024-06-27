Tynwald Mills has submitted a planning application to install 700 solar panels.
If approved, it is believed that the solar panels will generate roughly 80% of the needed energy every year.
The retailer wants to reroof its main building which is in a ‘poor state’ of repair and at the end of its lifespan.
Planning permission is being sought to put the solar panels in seven sets of 100.
The roof would be made of sheet metal, bonded to insulation, which allows solar panels to be installed more easily than if it was on traditional slate.
The planning statement says: ‘The solar PV panel installation consists of approximately 100 solar panels per roof pitch (seven roof pitches in total) fitted to the south facing slope of the roof.
‘The use of photovoltaic solar panels, along with the increased insulation that will be applied to the new roof, will significantly reduce the use of non-renewable energy on the site.’