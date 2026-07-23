Tynwald has roundly rejected a call for reform of the role of its presiding officers.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge argued that no-one should be able to serve more than two consecutive terms as Tynwald President or House of Keys Speaker and only one apolitical presiding officer should be appointed to cover all three chambers.
No former President or Speaker should be able to return to the same office within five years, she said.
Ms Edge requested that the Standing Orders Committee consider and report on the legislation needed to bring about these changes.
She told members: ‘All I’m asking for is independence accountability and value for money for our island.
‘These officers carry enormous procedural power. Terms limits are not about any individual sitting in those posts but they are for safeguarding against entrenchment in that post.’
But Gary Cluit MLC asked: ‘What actual problem is this attempting to solve?’
Cabinet Office David Ashford said: ‘Much of this motion may dress itself up as a modernisation but in reality in many parts it’s just constitutional vandalism that’s not been thought out properly, masquerading as reform.
‘Far from enhancing democratic accountability it would actually set us backwards.’
Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson said the first part of the motion was ‘fatally flawed’.
And he added: ‘Any amalgamation of the roles of president and speaker would mean the way our chambers sit would have to be completely rearranged and I cannot see any advantage.’
His election was the first item on the order paper. He was the sole nominee and secured 28 votes with three voting against.
Tynwald voted overwhelmingly against every part of Ms Edge’s motion.
Amendments by Mr Ashford and Claire Christian also failed to carry.