The Office of the Clerk of Tynwald has announced it will no longer use X (formerly Twitter) as its main platform for live updates.
Starting next week, live updates from sittings in the House of Keys and Tynwald will be posted exclusively in the ‘Follow the Sittings Live’ section on the parliament’s website.
This week, updates will still be shared on both the website and X, but the full transition will be complete by next week.
The Tynwald website also includes the Hansard record of sittings, written questions, and the register of business.
In a statement, the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald said: ‘We have decided to transition from using X as our primary platform for live updates.