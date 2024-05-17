Members of Tynwald are set to host a workshop next month to listen to what the public feel are the barriers that hinder people with disabilities getting involved with politics at local authority and House of Keys level.
In Scotland and Wales, ‘Access to Office’ funds exist to help level the playing field for disabled people who want to stand for political office.
This fund covers requirements such as transport around constituencies during election campaigns and sign language interpretation for doorstep conversations.
The workshop will help to understand if a similar fund is needed here in the Isle of Man.
Kerry Sharpe MLC, Dawn Kinnish MLC and Sarah Maltby MHK, will join Manx charity, the Centre for Information Resource Care and Assistance (CIRCA), to host the workshop on Monday, June 24 between 2pm until 4pm in the Barrool Suite, Legislative Buildings, Finch Road, Douglas.
Mrs Sharpe said: ‘As a Tynwald member and representative for the Commonwealth Parliamentarians with disabilities network, I’d like to encourage as many disabled people as possible to get involved with politics – both at local commissioner level and at a Tynwald level.
‘This would help amplify the voices of disabled people and speed up changes which are needed across our island.’
The workshop is free to attend and refreshments will be provided.
An access guide to the Legislative Buildings can be found online at https://www.tynwald.org.im/visit/access-guide
Limited blue badge disc zone parking is available on Finch Road.