Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has made his debut in the Sunday Times Rich List’s ‘40 Under 40’ rankings after building an estimated fortune of £162m.
Fury, who is now based on the Isle of Man, features in the latest edition of the annual Rich List, which tracks the wealth of Britain’s richest individuals and families.
The 36-year-old boxer and reality television star is included among the wealthiest people in Britain under the age of 40.
Fury built his fortune through a hugely successful boxing career which saw him become a two-time heavyweight world champion and one of the sport’s biggest global names.
As well as earnings from the ring, the former champion has secured major income through sponsorships, media appearances and television projects.
The Sunday Times highlighted Fury’s inclusion as part of this year’s list, which revealed significant changes among Britain’s wealthiest individuals.
This year’s Rich List also pointed to what compilers described as an ‘exodus of wealth’ from the UK, with fewer billionaires appearing in the rankings.
The annual guide charts the fortunes of the 350 richest people and families in Britain and will appear in a special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine this weekend.