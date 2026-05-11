Pathways to drug law reform will be the focus of the next Positive Action Group public meeting.
Guest speakers will include Ray Lakeman, who lost both his sons to MDMA purchased via the dark web, former undercover police officer Neil Woods and Jane Slater, chief executive of the Transform Drug Policy Foundation.
Mr Lakeman, from Port St Mary, has become a prominent advocate for drug law reform focused on regulation and harm reduction rather than criminalisation.
Ms Slater is campaign manager for Anyone’s Child, which gives a voice to families affected by failures in drug policy.
Chaired by Damian Ciappelli, the meeting will take place at the Manx Legion Club on Market Hill in Douglas next Monday, May 18, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.