Manx National Heritage has announced that the popular Art Adventures for Beginners exhibition at the House of Manannan in Peel has been extended until June 7, following a strong response from visitors across the island.
Originally due to close in May, the exhibition has attracted families, schools, tourists and art enthusiasts with its colourful and interactive approach to modern and contemporary art.
Organisers say the decision to extend the run reflects the exhibition’s success in encouraging people of all ages to engage with art in a relaxed and accessible setting.
Created in partnership with the Isle of Man Arts Council, Art Adventures for Beginners was designed to challenge the idea that art galleries can feel intimidating or exclusive.
Instead, the exhibition invites visitors to explore creativity through play, imagination and conversation, encouraging both children and adults to discover what art means to them personally.
The exhibition features more than 40 works from the Isle of Man Arts Council’s Modern and Contemporary Loan Collection, bringing together pieces by internationally recognised artists alongside works by Manx creatives.
Through interactive displays, creative prompts and hands-on elements, visitors are encouraged not only to observe the artwork but also to respond to it in their own way.
Katie King, curator for art and social history at Manx National Heritage, said the response from the public had exceeded expectations: ‘Art Adventures for Beginners has proven incredibly popular with visitors of all ages, we’re thrilled to be able to extend the exhibition and give even more people the opportunity to experience this fun, engaging and inspiring introduction to art.’
The exhibition has become particularly popular with families thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and regular creative activities aimed at younger audiences.
Weekly family-friendly sessions held within the gallery space have encouraged children to experiment with different artistic ideas while learning more about the artworks on display.
Suzanne Walker, arts project co-ordinator for the Isle of Man Arts Council, said the exhibition was designed to show that there is no single correct way to appreciate art.
‘The exhibition is all about discovering that there’s no right or wrong way to enjoy art.
‘Whether you’re visiting for the first time or coming back for another look, there’s always something new to see and experience, whether this be through the exhibition itself or the popular family friendly art activities which take place in the gallery each week.’
The exhibition has also helped introduce new audiences to the island’s broader cultural and heritage offering.
Organisers hope the extended run will encourage even more people to visit over the coming weeks, particularly during the half-term period and early summer season.
Art Adventures for Beginners is open daily from 9.30am until 4.30pm and admission is free, although donations are welcome.
More information about the exhibition and other events hosted by Manx National Heritage can be found on the organisation’s website.
- Are you an artist, author, or musician? Got an event to promote? Email details and a photo to [email protected] for a chance to feature in Island Life.