University College Isle of Man (UCM) will be welcoming home-educated students in Years 10 and 11 to take a tour of its Homefield Road and William Kennish Campuses in October.
The tours, which will last approximately an hour and a half, will enable learners who have been educated at home, to explore the wide range of subjects available at UCM after they complete their GCSEs.
There will be four tours taking place on October 21 and 23. Spaces are limited and booking can be made online at www.ucm.ac.im/homeedu25