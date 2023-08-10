The island’s college is launching a course for people who are already have jobs in childcare.
The one year, part-time course is for early years educators and on successful completion, students will leave with an NCFE CACHE Level 3 Diploma.
Starting in the autumn, students will attend University College Isle of Man for one afternoon and evening a week as well as being observed and assessed within their workplace.
The aim of the qualification is to prepare learners to become ‘early years educators’, enabling them to work with children from birth to five years of age and gain knowledge of children aged five to seven.
UCM already runs a two-year full-time course for people wishing to enter the profession, and has added the part-time course following consultation with industry.
The news follows the closure of private learning centre Isle Learn, which provided a number of part-time courses across childcare and healthcare.
Replacing the professional development courses has been a key concern for MHKs, with Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sports and Culture telling her colleagues in the House of Keys: ‘UCM will be adapting and ensuring that there is a pathway and courses available to residents in the island that wish to study in the childcare sector.’
A spokesperson for UCM said: ‘By offering the Level 3 Diploma on a part-time basis, UCM will be supporting the wider the government to achieve the Island Plan’s action of providing lifelong learning and development opportunities for all and the Childcare Strategy action of recruitment and retention of staff in child day care settings.’
Karen Davies, head of UCM’s wellbeing faculty, said: ‘We were pleased to meet with industry a few weeks ago to ensure we could provide support for the sector.
‘We’ve taught childcare for decades and in that time we have changed the way we’ve run the provision based on the changing needs of the industry and demand.
‘Being able to offer this part-time course means that people working in the industry who need to take the next level of qualification can continue to earn while they learn.
‘We look forward to continuing working with the childcare sector to ensure our curriculum supports their business needs.’
Upon achievement of this qualification, it is intended that learners will be able to enter the workforce as early years educators.
Students will study topics based around health and wellbeing, as well as legislation, frameworks and professional practice. Additionally, students will also gain an understanding of play, development and learning for school readiness.
For more information visit www.ucm.ac.im