A General Election is to be held in the UK this summer, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, 4 July.
Speaking outside Number 10 Downing Street in London earlier today, a rain-soaked Prime Minister said: ‘Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future.
‘Earlier today I spoke His Majesty the King to request the dissolution to Parliament.
‘The King has granted this request and we will have a General Election on 4 July.’
Mr Sunak said the last five years have seen the country fight through the most challenging times since World War Two with the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Europe, adding: ‘It’s easy to forget the scale of what we’ve been through.