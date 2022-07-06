UK photographers visit the island

Fifty members of a UK photography club recently visited our island.

They visited various heritage sites taking photographs to be exhibited in England.

They took in our steam trains, trams, and spend May Day in Cregneash.

Classic cars and a motorcycle were on hand as props for the photos with staff on hand to pose for the photoshoot.

John Dalton said: ‘All the photographers had a very enjoyable time here on the Isle of Man.’