The Isle of Man Constabulary are investigating ‘mud-throwing’ vandalism at the headquarters of Onchan Silver Band.
The incident occurred between 7pm on Friday, March 13 and 5pm on Monday, March 15, with the vandalism having taken place in the rear car park of the Onchan District Commissioners building on Main Road, Onchan.
A spokesperson from the police commented: ‘A significant quantity of mud was thrown at the front exterior wall of the clubhouse.
‘The wall is pebble dashed, and the damage has resulted in staining that will require specialist cleaning by a pressure washing contractor.’
The Constabulary is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.