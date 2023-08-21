Tickets are still available for a special event to mark Ukrainian Independence Day on Thursday evening (August 24).
Raising money for the ‘Manx Support for Ukraine’ group and celebrating the most important day in the Ukrainian calendar, the ‘Celebration of Independence’ will include a traditional Ukranian meal, music and singing, followed by an auction, DJ and disco.
Manx Support for Ukraine has raised over £35,000 to date and has sent more than 30 vehicles to Ukraine filled with aid and care packages. Another five vehicles are being readied to depart this weekend, driven by Ukrainian volunteers.
The fundraising event is taking place on Thursday evening at Douglas Golf Club, from 6.30pm to midnight.
The dress code is black tie, evening wear or national dress. Tickets cost £45 per person and can be booked online at www.supportforukraine.im, by email [email protected] or by contacting Jim Quinn on 484772.