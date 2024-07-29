The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service is asking residents to let them know if they plan on starting a bonfire - both before and after the event.
It comes after crews from Castletown station were called out to reports of a blaze in the St Marks/Ballasalla area on Friday night.
The cause of the callout was traced to an unattended bonfire at Oatlands Quarry.
After dealing with the blaze, rescuers issued a warning to those planning on having a bonfire this summer.
The warning said that anyone planning to have a bonfire should ensure favorable weather conditions, particularly avoiding rain.
The service also said that proper planning was essential to prevent the fire from spreading uncontrollably.
Residents are now also urged to notify the Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) by phoning 697327 before lighting a bonfire and again once it is safely extinguished to avoid false alarms.