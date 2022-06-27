Unclear future for former Ramsey pubs

The former Britannia Hotel on Waterloo Road, Ramsey - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The future of three former Ramsey pubs remains uncertain.

The plans for the Stanley, the Central Hotel and the Britannia were discussed at a meeting between a representative from the Heron and Brearley brewery and Ramsey Town Commissioners.

In March 2020, there was an application for the former Britannia Hotel to be demolished. The Waterloo Road pub closed in 2014.

The former Central Hotel building, which has remained closed since the pandemic, has been a registered building since 1998.

Ffinlo Williams, chairman of Ramsey Commissioners, said: ‘The meeting was very positive. We will continue to engage with the company in respect of their Ramsey properties and in particular The Britannia.’

Full details of what was discussed were not disclosed.

Ramsey town clerk Tim Cowin said: ‘What we would like to see is the three pubs somehow revitalised, not necessarily public houses, but revitalised and used so that Ramsey is a vital place for people to come to live and enjoy.’

Peter Moyer, managing director of Heron and Brearley Property, said: ‘At this moment in time we have no further updates.