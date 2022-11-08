Under 18s could be prevented from buying vapes and e-cigarettes
Tuesday 8th November 2022 12:27 pm
E-cigarettes. (Pixabay )
The minister for the cabinet office intends to introduce a law to prevent the sale of vape and e-cigarette devices to under 18-year-olds.
Kate Lord-Brennan told the House of Keys this morning that her department plans to draft up a Bill for public consultation ‘before Christmas’.
She added that Public Health is currently engaging with retailers and stakeholders on the plan and she will be pushing for the draft Bill to be completed in the time frame promised.
‘The consultation will give the public the opportunity to give their thoughts on what should be covered in the legislation,’Ms Lord-Brennan said.
Selling these products to under 18s is currently at each retailer’s discretion.
