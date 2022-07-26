Unemployment down 200 since last year
Subscribe newsletter
There are more than 200 fewer people out of work than there were a year ago.
Government number crunchers have today released June’s figure.
While the number of unemployed is 210 fewer than June 2021, there were 21 more out of work compared with May.
The number of vacancies remaining was 979, underlining reports of a severe labour shortage in the Isle of Man.
The unemployment rate is 0.7%. The rate is the proportion of economically active population registered as unemployed.
In the UK, the unemployment rate was 3.8% in May. June’s figure has not yet been published.
The plain numbers do not tell the whole story.
The rate drop since 2021 might be down to more economic activity but it could also be affected by economically active people leaving the island or retiring early.
The International Labour Organisation estimate of unemployed, which takes into a number of other factors, says that 730 people are unemployed and looking for work compared with 709 in May. That would make an unemployment rate of 1.7%.
The areas of the economy in which there are most vacancies are catering and entertainment (205) and medical and health services (151).
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |