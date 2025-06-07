Coastal footpaths near Spanish Head have been closed after unexploded ordnance was found on a walking route in the south of the Isle of Man.
The device was discovered on a section of footpath between the Chasms and Burroo Ned, close to the Sound.
Port Erin Coastguard confirmed that the area has been cordoned off while the site is secured.
A specialist bomb disposal team from the UK is expected to travel to the island to assess and deal with the ordnance.
A spokesperson for the coastguard said: ‘We are currently securing the site, and more information will be shared when the area is reopened.’
Access to the Sound café remains unaffected.
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area and to follow safety signage and official advice while the situation is being managed.