Unite the Union has confirmed industrial action will take place following what it describes as an impasse in talks with the Department of Infrastructure over pay and conditions.
Bus drivers employed by Bus Vannin are set to strike from Saturday, February 21 until Tuesday, March 3, 2026 inclusive. Unite regional officer Debbie Halsall said the ‘responsibility for the disruption now rests with Government’.
She said: ‘We can confirm that bus drivers employed by Bus Vannin will take all-out industrial action for 10 consecutive days from February 21 to March 3, 2026 inclusive.
‘This action follows the continued failure of the Department of Infrastructure to resolve the dispute.
‘Drivers have remained engaged throughout. The opportunity to settle this has been there. It has not been taken.
‘The responsibility for the disruption now rests with Government.’
The latest phase in the long-running dispute between Unite members and the Department of Infrastructure dates back to December 2025, when drivers voted by a clear majority in favour of industrial action.
The ballot followed unsuccessful negotiations over premium rates and the proposed modernisation of terms and conditions. Unite has previously said the dispute also relates to pay and proposed reductions in established allowances.
Speaking in December, Ms Halsall said members had sent ‘a very clear message’ and given the union ‘a strong mandate to act’, urging the department to ‘return to the table’ with a ‘meaningful offer’.
A planned walkout over Christmas and the New Year was put on hold in mid-December while further talks took place between union representatives and Bus Vannin.
At the time, then Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood told the House of Keys that discussions facilitated by the Manx Industrial Relations Service had taken place between the department and Unite.
She said the union had agreed to hold off on formal industrial action while ‘meaningful discussions’ continued.
However, those talks now appear to have stalled, with drivers set to strike for 10 days from February 21.
The new Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall told Manx Radio on Friday that the department remains open to talks.
He said: ‘There are several options on the table and the door is still open for talks. There was a meeting yesterday and another pencilled in for February 24.
‘But terms and conditions are not on the table, this is about finances, not terms and conditions. But we are absolutely still available for any further meetings.
‘Both sides are trying to resolve this still so I’m hoping we will get back round the table even as quickly as Monday.’
Mr Crookall urged both sides to ‘get back round the table as soon as possible’.